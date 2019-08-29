ThrowbackThursday: When Prabhas Revealed The Secret Of Why Is He Shy In Real Life

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with a video of Prabhas in which he finally reveals the age-old secret of why he is so shy. He’s just a day away from the release of the magnum opus Saaho, let’s take a look at this old interview of his.

Check out the video here:



In this video, Prabhas talks about Baahubali franchise and why is he shy in real life.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!