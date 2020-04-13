Avengers: Endgame Trivia #19: THIS Is How The Scene Of Captain Marvel Saving Iron Man From Space Was Initially Planned!

Avengers: Endgame is more than just a film for the fans. There’s a reason why it became a worldwide blockbuster in 2019. Together, our favourite superheroes from Marvel Cinematic Universe made us laugh, cry and left us in awe of their power and action. One such superhero who won everyone’s heart in the film is Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel.

Last year, in the end credits scene of Captain Marvel, we see Carol Danvers inside the New Avengers Facility. She asks Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) about Nick Fury’s whereabouts. In Avengers: Infinity War’s end credits scene, Fury sends a signal to Captain Marvel using the pager before turning into dust.

In Avengers: Endgame, we all saw how Brie’s character saved Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man from space. Our today’s Avengers: Endgame Trivia #19 is about this entire sequence. After watching the film, Marvel fans wondered how did Carol know where Iron Man was in the space. Well, the ship in which Iron Man gets stuck with Nebula in space belongs to Rocket. Rocket had attached a beacon on it that helps one to find its location. When Carol met the Avengers on Earth, they told her everything that Thanos did and even about Iron Man. As Captain Marvel knows every corner of the universe above, with the tracker she finds Iron Man and Nebula.

In the film, after Iron Man records a message for his wife Pepper Potts, we see a red light flashing out of the ship and Carol’s face is revealed. She then brings the ship back to Earth to the New Avengers Facility. Initially, the makers planned to not show what the red light is. Avengers: Endgame makers decided the revelation that Captain Marvel saved Iron Man would be done when she brings the ship down to Earth. However, they realised it wouldn’t be impactful and hence, CM’s face was shown in the space itself.

Well, that’s our Avengers Trivia for the day!

The way Endgame makers thought of every small detail and their impact on fans shows how particular they were about everything during the shoot. Hence, the final product turned out to be spectacular.

Which is your favourite moment from the film? Let us know in the comments section below.

