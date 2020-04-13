Are Mika Singh & Chahatt Khanna Really Dating? Hear It From The Horse’s Mouth!

Last week, TV actress Chahatt Khanna posted pictures alongside Mika Singh and soon their quality time amidst quarantine sparked dating rumours. Well, you can’t really blame the fans because the caption hinted so. The duo posted another picture together 2 days back further fuelling it all, but finally the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress is breaking silence and revealing if they’re really together or not!

For the unversed, it was last week when Chahatt posted a picture alongside Mika as they together played the keyboards, and fans wondered what they were doing together amid lockdown. The caption of the post read, Lets be someone’s quarantine, Glad we found each other in this lockdown #quarantinelove ❤️”

However, in a recent interview now, Khanna has quashed all such rumours and revealed that it was all for their collaboration for a song. Logon ne mera dimaag kha liya hai (People are eating my head), literally. People are like, ‘Do not date him! Humara dil tod diya (You broke our heart)!’ Today only, I was having a laugh with my friends about this. “People don’t know I am promoting the song. They think we are dating. That’s what the whole promotion plan was, to do something that creates a question in everyone’s minds,” she opened up to Bollywood Spy.

The upcoming song has been titled ‘Quarantine Love’ and has been entirely shot at Mika Singh’s house, by the duo themselves. “Humne ghar mein hi shoot kiya hai (We shot it at home only), we are next-door neighbours. I just hopped into his house. Hum dono ne mil kar phone pe shoot kiya hai (The two of us shot it on the phone),” Chahatt Khanna further revealed.

The actress also revealed that a lot of people started unfollowing her thinking she was dating Mika Singh, and that left her wonder why people dislike him, despite him being such a nice person.

