MondayMotivation: These Badass Quotes From Money Heist & Breaking Bad Will Make You See The Brighter Side!

#MondayMotivation: During these tough times, we all need more motivation, encouragement and power to deal with what’s happening. A majority of the world is under lockdown and many haven’t seen their loved ones, family and friends. Anything that gives us hope and keeps are spirit high are welcomed in our lives, even if they are quotes from our favourite shows.

To motivate each one of us and to go through the day, this week and the entire month, we have listed down some positive and interesting quotes from the shows Money Heist and Breaking Bad:

#MondayMotivation: Quotes from Money Heist

1. First times are so special. Unique. But the last times are beyond comparison. They are priceless.

2. Love can’t be timed. It has to be lived.

3. After all, what’s more human than the fight for survival?

4. When we started we did not have a damn idea of what we used to call ourselves, but we knew what our dreams were

5. What you have to do is make those suckers see what you’re capable of. Show them you’re not scared.

#MondayMotivation: Best Quotes from Breaking Bad

1. I have spent my whole life scared, frightened of things that could happen, might happen, might not happen. Fifty years I spent like that—finding myself awake at three in the morning. But you know what? Ever since my diagnosis, I sleep just fine. And I came to realize, it’s that fear that’s the worst of it. That’s the real enemy. So, get up. Get out in the real world.

2. You need to stop focusing on the darkness behind you. The past is the past. Nothing can change what we’ve done.

3. I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really—I was alive

4. If you’re committed enough, you can make any story work. I once told a woman I was Kevin Costner and it worked because I believed it

5. I mean, it’s just..it’s the constant, it’s the cycle. It’s solution, dissolution, just over and over and over. It is growth, then decay, then transformation. It is fascinating, really.

