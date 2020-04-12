Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s £12 Million Mel Gibson Mansion’s Photos LEAKED?

The news of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s house-hunting has been gaining a lot of hot steam on social media. If the latest reports are to be believed they’ve finally found their dream house in Mel Gibson’s luxurious mansion which costs up to £12million mansion.

The mansion situated in Malibu was in the market up for sale recently but it’s been taken down. This and some rumoured information state that the Sussexes have bought this picturesque-pad.

Andrea Pilot, the celeb estate agent took to Instagram last week and posted: “Big news Prince Harry and Meghan buy Mel Gibson’s house.” The media took the message and tried to contact her but she then removed the message.

A report published in DailyStar quotes a source that answered if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are indeed the owners. The source said, “Non-disclosure agreements have been signed. But you’re very warm.”

Mel Gibson’s pad is surrounded by the scenic view of pacific and is five acres in size. It also has a couple of swimming pools, a gym and also a beach club.

The report also stated that Andrea said, “It was just a post about Meghan and Harry. I’m not the person who sold the house. I don’t know who sold it.”

According to the report published in March by London-based The Sun newspaper, the couple along with their son, Archie left the 10.7 million-pound mansion they were borrowing in Vancouver and took a flight out of the city shortly before US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the border between their countries.

The Sussexes will set up a new home close to Hollywood, where they are currently living in lockdown with their 10-month-old son, the report added.

