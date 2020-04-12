Pink Regrets Cutting Her Own Hair Amid Lockdown & The Reason Is Relatable

Popstar Pink says she had second thoughts about becoming her own hairstylist after choosing to kill time on lockdown at home by giving herself a hair cut.

The “So what” hitmaker is donning a new “mullet” look after her haircut plans did not go the way it was planned, aceshowbiz.com.

“I used to do my own hair but that was a long time ago… I’ve shaved my head many, many times,” Pink told TV personality and friend Ellen DeGeneres.

She added: “I was drinking a lot and I was feeling really brave and (husband) Carey (Hart) had clippers in the bathroom… In my head I thought, ‘It’ll just taper nicely…’ I didn’t realise that I didn’t have the guard on, so it just went… to bald… so I just took it all the way back and down on both sides.”

“So now I feel like I have, like, a mullet.”

Pink says she’s the spitting image of “Vikings” star Alex Hogh Andersen, who plays disabled character Ivar the Boneless on the show.

“I look like him now,” she added.

