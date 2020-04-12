The Fault In Our Stars’ Shailene Woodley On Not Working Much In Her 20s: “Struggling With Deep Personal, Physical Scary Situation”

Shailene Woodley is one of the most popular actresses of Hollywood. And not to forget her Fault In Our Stars is our all-time favourite movie. But Shailene was always partly missing from the silver screen because of her health issues.

Talking to the New York Times, Woodly revealed that she has missed upon a lot of good projects in her 20s because of her long going illness. The Big Little Lies actress revealed that she was very very sick and was struggling, and was in a deeply personal, physically scary situation.

“I haven’t spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s.” The actress revealed that she was going through this while filming the Divergent series at the same time and said, “struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation.”

Woodley added, “I said no to a lot of opportunities because I needed to get better, and those jobs ended up going peer of mine who I love. They went on to a lot of success, but there was a mix of people saying, ‘You shouldn’t have let that go!’ or ‘You shouldn’t have been sick!'”

Furthermore, Woodley added, “That was combined with my own internal process of, ‘Am I going to survive what I’m going through right now and ever be healthy, or even have the opportunity to work on projects I’m passionate about again because of the situation I’m in?’ I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward.”

“That combined with, honestly, the commercial success I had in this industry began to wear on my strength. My 20s felt a little bit like being in a washing machine, where you’re being thrown all over the place,” Woodley shared. “As a teenager and as a child, I always thought acting was a hobby, and I never wanted the idea of making it into a career to take away my passion for it.”

Woodley revealed that in her 20s, “there was a huge chunk of time where fear and anxiety and competition were definitely at the forefront of my mind and my ego in a way they weren’t when I was younger.”

We wish you nothing but good health and success, Woodley! You are one brave woman.

