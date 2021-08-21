Advertisement

Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha was the leading man of the 70s and even 80s. Some of his notable films are Ab Kya Hoga, Khan Dost, Yaaraon Ka Yaar, Dillagi, Vishwanath, Muqabla and Jaani Dushman. Apart from his films, his affair with Reena Roy was the most talked about for a long period of time.

Shatrughan and Reena’s love story was creating ripples in the industry. Many believed that the two will part ways after the superstar was got married to Poonam Sinha but nothing sort of that happened. The closeness between Reena and Shatrughan kept making the news.

Advertisement

Poonam Sinha didn’t escape the wrath of their relationship. However, she decided to keep up with it for the sake of her children. As per the India Times report, the former Miss India had said to a magazine, “The truth is that I did step aside and gave Reena a clear field, but Shatru didn’t want to marry a girl whose fidelity was in doubt. I was aware that they revived their old romance after our marriage.”

Reena Roy later got married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. She left the industry at the peak of her career and went with him to England. Soon she realized that they were two extremely opposite individuals and moved back to the country. As per the IBTimes report, Roy told a tabloid, “At one point, I called my mom from London and asked her, ‘What is the meaning of marriage?’ She just said, ‘Nibha le. Shaadi means nibhana’. I listened to her otherwise I think I would have come back way earlier.”

Shatrughan Sinha too once spoke about his closeness with Reena after his marriage. As quoted by BollywoodShaadis, the veteran actor said, “What makes you think I did not give Reena the breathing space? But if Miss Reena Roy cares only for Mr Shatrughan Sinha, why should anybody else have any objections? She and her family seek me for companionship, guidance, advice. Just because I am married, does it mean I should ignore them and cast them aside.”

Must Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Get Into Action Mode In Russia, Start With An Andrenaline Pumping Sequence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube