Shraddha Kapoor Unfollows Rahul Mody On Instagram, Sparking Breakup Rumors Amidst Stree 2 Promotion

Recent news about Shraddha Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody, has created quite a stir. Kapoor recently unfollowed Mody on Instagram, as well as his sister, production house, and dog. This move has sparked speculation that the couple has split. Mody, on the other hand, continues to follow Kapoor, heightening the mystery.

Despite her social media activity, Kapoor previously confirmed her relationship with Rahul Mody in an Instagram post. She posted a sunny selfie with him and captioned it, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar,” which translates to “Keep my heart, but give me back my sleep.”

These events’ timing is remarkable. In order to promote her next movie, Stree 2, a follow-up to the popular 2018 film Stree, Kapoor is occupied. Some people theorize that the recent unfollowing could be a calculated move to create excitement for the August 15 release of the movie. There has been much discussion about whether Shraddha Kapoor is using her relationship status to promote her film. Some people believe she is using her personal life as a marketing tactic to increase interest and attention for her film.

Regarding Kapoor and Mody’s recent decision to stop following each other on social media, opinions are divided online. Critics contend that this action is nothing more than a publicity gimmick intended to generate excitement and maintain fan engagement through drama. They interpret it as a deliberate attempt to stay prominent.

On the other hand, some people think this might be a clever marketing strategy. Kapoor and Mody might be attempting to create buzz and boost excitement for their upcoming projects by igniting rumors and controversy.

Fans’ curiosity has been piqued by the fact that even the dog’s social media account was unfollowed. It’s unclear whether this unfollowing is a sign of a real split or is merely a marketing scheme.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Horror Comedy Set To Be #1 Female-Centric Opener By A Huge Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News