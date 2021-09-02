Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s death has left a hollow space in the hearts of many. The actor died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 40 on Thursday morning. While netizens are mourning the Balika Vadhu, a few have also taken to social media platforms and expressing concerns for the well being of his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and very good friend Shehnaaz Gill.

As social media is full of concerns, some reports also claim that Ms Gill was by his side when he breathed his last. In fact, a conversation that reportedly took place between Shehnaaz and her father post Sidharth‘s demise has made the headlines.

As reported by Spotboye, in a video shared by a reporter, who spoke to Shehnaaz Gills’s father over a phone call post-Sidharth Shukla’s demise, her father says, “Shehnaaz ka ro rokar bura haal hai. Usne mujhse kaha ‘papa, usne mere haathon mein dum toda hai. Mere haathon mein woh is duniya ko chhodkar gaya. Ab main kya karungi kaise jeeyungi?”

The report says, he added, “Shehnaaz usko subah normally uthane gayi to usne respond nahin kiya. Usne godi mein usko pakkad ke rakha aur usne koi response nahi diya. Phir usne uski poori family ko bulaaya jo aas paas hi rehte hain jiske baad use hospital le jaya gaya. Shehnaaz ne kaha ‘thodi der mein use jalaa denge nahi rahega vo to main kaise rahungi’.”

With fans being heartbroken about Sidharth Shukla’s death, many took to social media and posted their concerns for Shehnaaz Gill. One netizen wrote, “I always wanted him to get married now I know why God didn’t allow him to get married , he knew he’ll have to take Sid with him oneday , so if he get married now he would have left behind his wife his children his mom his siblings. #SidharthShukla” Another wrote, “But God gave him Shehnaaz and then took him away…He said tu 70 saal ki bhi hoo jayegiaur mai zinda raha toh tere liye rahunga….yaar what might she be going through”

A third Sidharth Shukla tweeted support for Ms Gill writing, “Shehnaaz Gill will be in deep shock and inconsolable. Hope her family, friends and fans give her all the support she needs. The days, weeks and months ahead will be incredibly difficult for her.” Another wrote, “My sweet Sana, we know he was your everything… You were so vocal about your love for the perfect man you saw in Sid. Can’t imagine what you must be going through. You’re stronger than you know. Praying for you both today & forever.” A third wrote, “I’m really worried for shehnaaz, he was her little world! #sidnazz “

As for Shehnaaz, her father, Santokh Singh, said, “She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later.”

Sidharth Shukla is survived by a mother and two sisters. May his soul rest in peace.

