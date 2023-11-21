Guess what has added fuel to the fire? Well, it’s recent Bigg Boss 17’s evicted contestant Naved Sole’s comment on Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy rumors. The actress has often been subjected to pregnancy rumors. While she has rubbished them till now, she recently triggered them once again herself. A couple of days back, the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen telling her husband about her missed periods and feeling unwell. What raised eyebrows was her spilling the beans on taking a pregnancy test inside test, reports of which they were not seen discussing in any episode.

While their fans waited with bated breath to learn about the results in the reports, the rumor was recently indirectly confirmed by the latest evicted contestant. In the latest turn of events, Bigg Boss evicted Naved after housemates named him as the lowest contributing contestant of the show. However, soon after his exit, he began interacting with the media, and here’s what he said about Ank’s pregnancy buzz.

During his latest interview, when Naved Sole was asked if Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy rumors were true, he refrained from directly commenting and just said ‘everything is going in a positive direction.’ When prodded further, he repeated his sentence. Naved told Dainik Bhaskar, “See, right now, everything is moving in the positive direction, and I am very excited about this.”

Naved Sole went on to spill the beans on the baby names, “Ankita even promised me that she will take my help in naming the baby. We have planned to mix Hindi and Western names. I have a few names on my mind, but I will share those only when the time is right.”

While Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are yet to share the good news with fans, this surely raised many eyebrows. Don’t you think so?

Meanwhile, since morning, Ankita Lokhande has also grabbed headlines for talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and telling Munawar Faruqui that she knows exactly what happened to the late actor. She also revealed why she couldn’t attend his funeral despite Vicky asking her to go. The video has gone viral, and it has received mixed reactions from fans and other social media users.

Coming back, how many of you think that Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy rumors are true, and Naved Sole just confirmed it? Do let us know.

