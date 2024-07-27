The growth of Indian Punjabi films has been impressive over the years, and the recently released Jatt & Juliet 3 has turned out to be a historic success for the industry. Starring Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, the film has emerged as a huge blockbuster at the worldwide box office and has already crossed the 100-crore mark. But can you guess how much the lead actors have earned as their salaries? Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the romantic comedy is a sequel to 2013’s blockbuster Jatt & Juliet 2. Released on 27th June, the film opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even the initial word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying was favorable. As a result, it did terrific business in India as well as overseas, and it has already become the highest-grossing Punjabi film (Indian) of all time.

When it comes to the salaries of the leading actors, Neeru Bajwa has reportedly earned 2 crores for her part in Jatt & Juliet 3. If we compare this to the film budget, which is said to be just 12 crores, this amount equals 16.66% of the total cost. So, the actress has really got an impressive amount for her portrayal of Pooja Singh.

Talking about Diljit Dosanjh, the actor also came on board as one of the producers of Jatt & Juliet 3, and it is learned that he didn’t charge anything for the film. Instead, he’ll now enjoy his share in the profit made by the film at the box office and through other deals. That was a smart move by Diljit, for sure!

Meanwhile, Jatt & Juliet 3 has completed a month in theatres now, and still, it is churning out decent numbers. While the pace has definitely gone down, the film has already earned 104.97 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: “Beta, Yaad Rakhna…”: Akshay Kumar Blasts Troll Questioning Him “Chaar Film Kyu Karta Hai Saal Mein?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News