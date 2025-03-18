Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, who has shared the screen with Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein, once credited Diljit Dosanjh for paving the way for Punjabi artists in Bollywood. Read on to know more.

In an interview with IANS, Ammy lauded Diljit for breaking stereotypes for Punjabi actors. He said, “Earlier, Diljit (Dosanjh) paaji came and broke the stereotypes of Punjabi actors, which allowed us to get good work here. I hope to make Punjab and all of you proud of my work.”

Ammy Virk recently worked with Dharma Productions in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri and called it a “dream” to work with the production house and hoped to work more with them in the future.

Ammy also reminisced about his experience of working with all his co-stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh. He called them “incredible actors” and said that it was “great fun” working with them.

The actor-singer further discussed the difference in work culture between Punjabi and Bollywood films. He said, “It was a great experience working with the team, and it was an extremely fun atmosphere on the set. In the Punjabi film industry, we start shooting whenever we are up; there is no alarm or schedule.”

Ammy Virk’s Bollywood project includes 83 with Ranveer Singh, Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, and Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal.

Diljit Dosanjh started his acting journey in Bollywood with Udta Punjab in 2016 alongside Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra.

