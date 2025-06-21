Thug Life Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16: Needs 54% Jump To Beat Indian 2 - Impossible Now!

Kamal Haasan led Thug Life is inching toward the end of its theatrical run. Despite the third weekend boost, there’s been a drop in box office collections on Saturday. It will now be impossible even to beat Indian 2’s global lifetime. Scroll below for the day 16 worldwide update!

Thug Life Day 16 Domestic Collection

The ongoing weekend was the last ray of hope for Mani Ratnam’s directorial. There’s no strong competition at the ticket windows. Despite that, the gangster action drama saw an 83% drop in collections! As per Sacnilk, Thug Life earned only 6 lakhs on day 16.

The overall net collections in India stand at 48.03 crores, which is about 56.67 crores in gross earnings. Thug Life is made on a staggering budget of 200 crores. In 16 days, the producer could only recover 24% of the estimated cost. It’s a huge disaster at the box office.

Thug Life Worldwide Earnings

Kamal Haasan’s film grossed 41.20 crore at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings surged to 97.87 crore gross. Unfortunately, it will not be able to enter the 100 crore club. It is just sad to see Mani Ratnam‘s collaboration with the Tamil superstar witness such fate.

Will not even match upto Indian 2

Even Kamal Haasan’s last disaster, Indian 2, earned 150.94 crore gross at the worldwide box office. To achieve that stage, his latest release still needs a 54% jump, which is impossible now.

Hopefully, the tables will turn in his next release, and Haasan will make a smashing comeback at the box office.

Thug Life Box Office Summary (13 days)

Budget: 200 crores

India net collection: 48.03 crores

India gross collection: 56.67 crores

Overseas collection: 41.20 crores

Worldwide collection: 97.87 crores

Verdict: Flop

