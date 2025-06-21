Aamir Khan and his team are flying high, contrary to the title of their latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports comedy-drama has passed the audience test and mint way beyond expectations on the opening day. It has also entered the top 5 worldwide openers of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 update.

How much has Sitaare Zameen Par earned in India on day 1?

Of course, RS Prasanna wasn’t heading for what one expects an Aamir Khan film to earn on the opening day. It isn’t a mass entertainer and was mainly dependent on the initial word-of-mouth. It passed the test with flying colors, earning 10.70 crore net on day 1.

The signs are all positive and Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer is heading for a blockbuster day today. It is projected to show almost 100% growth, which means 20 crore+ may be on the cards!

Sitaare Zameen Par Overseas Opening

It was a decent opening in the international circuit, but the graph is expected to grow only by leaps and bounds over the first weekend. As per the estimates, Sitaare Zameen Par garnered 7.38 crores on day 1 of the overseas box office. It has performed much better than Sky Force, Jaat, and most other Bollywood releases of 2025.

Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1

At the global box office, Sitaare Zameen Par has concluded its opening day at 21 crore gross. Aamir Khan starrer has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which raked in 19.55 crore gross on its opening day.

Check out the top 5 global openings by Bollywood films in 2025. (Gross Collection Worldwide)

Chhaava: 54.29 crore Sikandar: 50.05 crore Housefull 5: 39.84 crore Raid 2: 26.05 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 20 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Breakdown Day 1

India net – 10.70 crores

India gross – 12.62 crores

Overseas gross – 7.38 crores (estimated)

Worldwide gross – 20 crores

