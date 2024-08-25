Chiranjeevi’s re-release Indra is selling like hotcakes at the box office. The action drama had a worldwide release on the superstar’s birthday, and fans have been going gaga watching the 2002 film once again on screens. It opened at 3.05 crore at the worldwide box office and made a drastic shift in records and number charts.

Indra Re-Release Opening Box Office Record

In Kannada, the film had the top opening when it came to re-releases. Chiranjeevi’s film crossed Ghilli and Business Man’s opening day numbers in the Kannada territory to claim the No. 1 spot. Meanwhile, the film earned 1.92 crore gross in Andhra and Telangana territories.

In fact, even at the North American box office, the film grossed $61,701, turning the biggest South Indian re-release to cross this benchmark at the North American box office, according to various tracking websites.

Pushes Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu

Indra 4K re-release took a swift entry and climbed upwards taking the number 6 spot in the list of the biggest Telugu re-release opening days worldwide. Chiranjeevi pushed Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu re-release opening to take the sixth spot. However, it is Mahesh Babu’s Murari 4K that is still claiming the top spot since its re-release.

Here is the list of the top 10 Tollywood re-releases and their opening day at the box office worldwide!

1. Murari 4K: 5.41 crore

2. Business Man 4K: 5.27 crore

3. Kushi: 4.15 crore

4. Simhadri 4K: 4.01 crore

5. Jalsa: 3.20 crore

6. Indra 4K: 3.05 crore

7. Okkadu: 2.05 crore

8. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi: 1.78 crore

9. Pokiri: 1.73 crore

10. Orange: 1.53 crore (including Premieres)

About Indra

Released in the year 2002, the action drama is rated 7.5 on IMDb. Directed by Gopal B, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Sonali Bendre & Aarti Agarwal. The official synopsis says, “A man attempts to resolve a water dispute between rival families by marrying a girl from the opposing clan, fostering peace through their union.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

