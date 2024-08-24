Demonte Colony 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Tamil Horror Film Just 1 Crore Away To Axe Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

It has been a great year for the horror and supernatural genre, and another film is passing the test of flying colors. Demonte Colony 2, in 10 days, has managed to hit close to 31 crore worldwide, entering the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kollywood.

Demonte Colony 2 Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the film has taken a massive jump of around 60% from the previous day. While it earned 1.50 crore on the second Friday, the ninth day of release, it took a brilliant jump on the second Saturday, bringing 2.40 crore to the table.

The total of the film in 10 days stands at 22.40 crore in India. If the film maintains its pace for another week, it might break some historical records at the Tamil Box Office.

Demonte Colony 2 Worldwide Box Office

While the collection for the tenth day is yet to come, the film has inched very close to 31.5 to 32 crore worldwide. In nine days, the horror flick starring ArulNithi earned 4.15 crore overseas! With today’s collection it will move upwards in the list of highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide (2024).

Ready To Axe Lal Salaam

Demonte Colony 2 is only 1 crore away from axing Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam and occupies the spot in the list of highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 worldwide.

Check out the top 10 Kollywood grossers of 2024 (worldwide) here.

1. Raayan: 155.37 crore

2. Indian 2: 150.94 crore

3. Maharaja: 109.13 crore

4. Aranamanai 4: 100.24 crore

5. Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

6. Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

7. Garudan: 61.33 crore

8. Thangalaan: 60.37 crore

9. Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

10. Demonte Colony 2: 29.83 crore* (in 9 days)

