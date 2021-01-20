Rhea Chakraborty has started going out and is back to her normal life. The Jalebi actress was spotted today in Bandra, Mumbai buying flowers, ahead of late Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary. The paps have been continuously following the actress, which might have annoyed her a bit earlier today.

A few days ago, Rhea was spotted house-hunting in Bandra and requested paps to not follow her.

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in Bandra buying flowers from a flower stall and told the paps folding both her hands, “phool khareed rahi hu, jaao na” ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted in casuals, she paired black tights with a grey top and left her hair open and falling on her face.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan who happens to be Mahesh Bhatt’s wife came in support of Rhea Chakraborty on Twitter. It all happened as a renowned author, Shunali Khullar Shroff, mentioned how there could be chances of a lost career. But Bhatt’s wife believes that Rhea is capable of a lot and can do wonders.

Shunali Khullar Shroff in her tweet for Rhea Chakraborty had written, “She went to jail and has possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood. Let’s see what happens to Arnab. Not sure anything will.”

To this, Soni Razdan requoted, “She going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway”

What are your thoughts on Rhea Chakraborty requesting the paps to give her some privacy? Tell us in the comments below.

