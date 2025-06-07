When you think of blockbuster movies, some of the biggest studios in the world, like Disney, Warner Bros., or Universal, likely spring to mind. But the world of indie cinema has had its fare share of box office successes too. There are many reasons that “indie” movies, usually ones unaffiliated with the major studio system, can work so well on small(er) budgets, and by the reckless hands of writers and directors who pour their whole hearts into the project.

Yet a few manage to break through into the mainstream, making hundreds of millions worldwide and redefining what’s possible for independent film. In this list, we are going to discuss the top 10 highest grossing indie movies based on their box office revenues (per Box Office Mojo). These indie films, whether horror masterpieces or comedic gems, defied expectations and hurdles to make a mark at the box office.

1. The Passion of the Christ (2004) – $610M

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 49%

: 49% Director: Mel Gibson

Plot: The Passion of Christ depicts the unwavering faith of Lord Jesus in the final hours of his life after facing betrayal by Judas, the brutal trial before Pontius Pilate, and the harrowing journey to Golgotha where he is crucified. The film vividly portrays his physical agony and emotional pain, highlighting his forgiveness toward those who hurt him.

Domestic Collection: $370M

International Collection: $239M

Worldwide Collection: $610M

2. Slumdog Millionaire (2008) – $378M

Streaming On : Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ RT Score : 91%

: 91% Director: Danny Boyle

Plot: The popular 2008 film revolves around a young man from the slums of Mumbai named Jamal who stuns everyone after he reaches the final on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? His impressive performance at the show gives rise to speculations of cheating, but he gracefully links each answer to various moments from his harsh life built on struggles and resilience.

In the end, Jamal’s life journey becomes much more than winning the contest; it is more about finding a girl named Latika, whom he never stops loving.

Domestic Collection: $141M

International Collection: $237M

Worldwide Collection: $378M

3. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)- $368M

Streaming On: Apple TV+, Max, Hulu

Apple TV+, Max, Hulu RT Score: 76%

76% Director: Joel Zwick

Plot: My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a feel-good romantic comedy about a shy Greek American woman named Toula Portokalos who falls in love with a non-Greek schoolteacher named Ian Miller. While in a relationship, Toula has to navigate her family’s expectations and outlandish wedding preparations.

Domestic Collection: $241M

International Collection: $127M

Worldwide Collection: $368M

4. Shakespeare in Love (1998)- $289M

Streaming On : JioHotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+

: JioHotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score : 92%

: 92% Director: John Madden

Plot: The 1998 romantic drama is based on the young iconic playwright William Shakespeare, who struggles with writer’s block while penning the renowned play Romeo and Juliet. However, things start to turn around when he comes across a noblewoman, Violaa de Lesseps and he quickly develops a passionate relationship with her. Fun fact: Shakespeare in Love is an Oscar-winning film celebrating love and creativity.

Domestic Collection: $100M

International Collection: $189M

Worldwide Collection: $289M

5. The Full Monty (1997)- $257M

Streaming On : Prime Video, Hulu

: Prime Video, Hulu RT Score : 96%

: 96% Director: Peter Cattaneo

Plot: The popular British comedy-drama The Full Monty is a film about six unemployed steelworkers from Sheffield who are desperate for money and purpose. As a result, they decide to form an all-male striptease act. Inspired by the Chippendales, they decide to go ‘full monty,’ which means completely nude for just one performance. The group of men, while they rehearse, confront issues related to body image, self-worth, and friendship.

Domestic Collection- $221M

International Collection- $45M

Worldwide Collection- $257M

6. Get Out (2017)- $255M

Streaming On : JioHotstar, Zee5

: JioHotstar, Zee5 RT Score: 98%

98% Director: Jordan Peele

Plot: Get Out is a psychological horror thriller that centers around a talented young black photographer, Chris, who falls for a white woman named Rose. However, things slowly start to unravel before his eyes when he visits her residence. Chris soon finds out that Rose’s family belongs to a cult that transplants white people’s brains into black bodies. What happens next is Chris’ fight for survival to avoid becoming the next victim of the chilling crime.

Domestic Collection: $176M

International Collection: $79M

Worldwide Collection: $255M

7. The Blair Witch Project (1999)- $248M

Streaming On : Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play

: Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play RT Score: 86%

86% Director: Daniel Myrick

Plot: The Blair Witch Project is a type of found-footage horror movie that revolves around three young filmmakers who venture into the Maryland forest in hopes of finding out the local legend, the Blair Witch. They disappear, and a year later, the footage reveals their chilling descent into fear and unseen horror.

Domestic Collection: $140M

International Collection: $108M

Worldwide Collection: $248M

8. Juno (2007)- $232M

Streaming On : Prime Video, Lionsgate Play

: Prime Video, Lionsgate Play RT Score : 93%

: 93% Director: Jason Reitman

Plot: Juno is about a witty, independent teen who becomes pregnant after a short-lived relationship with her friend Paulie. Not willing to have an abortion, she decides to give her child up for adoption to a seemingly perfect couple. However, as her pregnancy progresses, she understands the true meaning of love and responsibility and the importance of family.

Domestic Collection- $143M

International Collection- $88M

Worldwide Collection- $232M

9. Dirty Dancing (1987) – $214M

Streaming On : Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play

: Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play RT Score : 72%

: 72% Director: Emile Ardolino

Plot: The 1987 romantic drama Dirty Dancing focuses on a sheltered teenager named Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman who spends the summer at a resort in the Catskill with her loved ones. There she forms a romantic relationship with a dance instructor from a different world named Johnny Castle.

While Baby steps in to help his dance partner, she and Johnny grow close through rehearsals and secret dance lessons. Their passionate romance challenges class boundaries and culminates in a thrilling final dance performance.

Domestic Collection- $64M

International Collection- $150M

Worldwide Collection- $214M

10. Paranormal Activity (2007) – $193M

Streaming On- Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score- 83%

83% Director- Oren Peli

Plot: Paranormal Activity movie follows a young couple named Katie and Micah who set up a camera in their home to record supernatural activity or any unexplained occurrence. Unfortunately, their fears turn out to be true as the recordings every night reveal an increasingly disturbing demonic presence centered around Katie.

Domestic Collection- $107M

International Collection- $85M

Worldwide Collection- $193M

