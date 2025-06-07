Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, was released in Japan this year, several months after its worldwide release. It had a great run at the Japanese box office, but it will soon be beaten by Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The film is set to cross the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Wicked was one of the highest-grossing films of last year, and the sequel is set to be released this year. The film adapts the first act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman. It won the Best Costume Design and Best Production Design awards at the 97th Academy Awards. Ariana’s film collected $473.2 million in North America and $756.08 million worldwide.

How much has Mission: Impossible 8 earned at the Japan box office?

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, collected an estimated $1.1 million on its third Saturday. It witnessed a drop of 44.1% from last Saturday at the Japanese box office. Tom‘s Mission: Impossible 8 has been ruling at the #1 spot in Japan since its release, but it was dethroned by Lilo & Stitch on Saturday. According to Luiz Fernando‘s latest data via X [formerly Twitter], MI 8 has hit the $23.1 million cume after its third Saturday in Japan.

Set to beat Wicked as the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in Japan

According to the report, Wicked collected an estimated $23.9 million on its entire run in Japan. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is less than $1 million away from beating Arian Grande‘s musical fantasy as the second highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year in Japan. It is meant to happen this weekend only, as the film is projected to earn between $2.5 million and $3 million on its third weekend.

Therefore, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is going to be the second highest-grossing Hollywood release of this year at the Japanese box office. These incredible feats are adding to the film’s strong and positive word-of-mouth, which will eventually help the film’s worldwide run.

Worldwide collection & release

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is inches away from hitting the $400 million milestone worldwide. Domestically, the film has hit the $134.2 million cume, and adding that to its $257.6 million international, it has taken the global total to $391.8 million cume. It will recover its reported $400 million production cost this weekend. Mission: Impossible 8 was released in the theaters on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $134.2 million

Total Overseas Gross – $257.6 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $391.85 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates and stories!

Must Read: Ballerina China Box Office: Opens at #3, Nearly Beats John Wick 4’s Opening Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News