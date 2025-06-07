Ana de Armas has become a popular name among actresses in Hollywood. Over the past few years, she has proved her mettle as an action star and got her solo film, Ballerina. John Wick is an action-packed franchise. This latest addition also has some amazing stunts and is R-rated as well. Ana’s film opened in a favorable spot in China. Keep scrolling for more.

The film also earned favorable preview numbers at the box office in North America. This John Wick spin-off registered the third-biggest collection from previews domestically. In China, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has been dominating the box office at #1 rank since it was released last Friday.

Ballerina China Box Office Day 1

Ballerina, which is being marketed as From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, was released in China on Friday, aligning with its worldwide release. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], Ana de Armas’ film collected a decent $725K on Friday from 30K screenings only. The film’s Maoyan and Douban ratings are kept under wraps.

Missed John Wick 4’s opening day collection by a whisker

For the unversed, John Wick 4 was released worldwide in 2023, but in China, it came out this year in March. This Keanu Reeves starrer collected $767K on its Friday opening day. Ana de Armas’ opening day collection was lower than that by an estimated $42K difference. John Wick: Chapter 4 is the last installment released in John Wick’s main franchise.

How much is Ballerina projected to earn on its opening weekend in China?

Ana de Armas starrer spin-off will not be able to move Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning from #1 rank, which is on its second weekend in China. Meanwhile, Ana’s actioner is projected to earn between $2 million and $3 million on its three-day weekend in China.

More about the film

The film takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, following the story of Eve Macarro. Ana de Armas’ character is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of Ruska Roma. In supporting roles, the film features Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus. Additionally, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves reprise their roles from the previous John Wick movies. Ballerina was released in China and worldwide on June 6.

