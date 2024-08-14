Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms has skyrocketed. In the past when theaters were not accessible many short films were released online. Now the situation has evolved with filmmakers choosing to release their movies directly on OTT platforms if theaters aren’t available.

Evol OTT Release Date:

Evol is going to debut on Aha OTT platform on August 15. The film is directed by Ram Velagapudi with a gripping plot. This title itself plays with the word love spelled backward suggesting a unique approach to romance by the film.

However, the censor board had a different opinion on the film as it found some parts of it obscene and therefore unfit for public viewing. Though the intention was to show it in theaters originally, the filmmakers faced regulatory issues from the censors’ council who banned the film. Despite this setback, Evol will be launched on Aha OTT ensuring that people can still watch it. From August 15th onwards, you can officially stream this film.

Evol Cast, Crew, and Plot:

This romantic film has a cast of fresh faces. Surya Srinivas and Shivaboddu Raju play male leads whereas Jennifer Emmanuel plays the female protagonist. The story revolves around a girl who has two boyfriends at once and thus explores themes such as love, drugs and crime. This film is brave enough in its presentation of these intricate matters, this being evident in its trailer.

The Evol trailer which was released just recently had some scenes that were very bold and intimate. The storyline alludes to a twisted love triangle where it looks like the girl loves both guys.

Made by Nakshatra Films Labs with investment from Deta Batch, Evol is Yogi Velagapudi’s brainchild and he is the writer, director, and producer of the film. Sunil Kashyap composed the music adding to its appeal as well.

