The show has been broadcast in various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and no matter the language it consistently attracts a large audience.

In the Telugu version, Bigg Boss Season 8 is about to begin and the recently released promo has already captivated the audience. Nagarjuna, who has been the host for the past four seasons will return to the role once again. His previous hosting performances have been well-received and fans are excited to see him back for the upcoming season.

However, the excitement isn’t limited to the Telugu version alone. The Tamil edition of Bigg Boss is also preparing for its eighth season. Over the past seven seasons the show has earned a strong reputation and achieved great success largely due to Kamal Haasan’s role as the host. His unique style and charisma have been instrumental in making the show a hit.

However, a significant change is on the horizon. Kamal Haasan recently announced via social media that he will be stepping down as the host of Tamil Bigg Boss. This announcement has left fans curious about who will take over. Initially popular actors like Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi were rumored to be potential replacements.

But recent reports suggest a different direction. Instead of bringing in another male actor, the show’s organizers are considering a female host for the first time in Tamil Bigg Boss history. The name being discussed is none other than Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema. She is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry and if she agrees to take on the role it would be a significant shift for the show. The organizers are reportedly offering her a generous package to persuade her to join.

If Nayanthara does decide to host Bigg Boss Season 8 in Tamil it will bring a new and exciting dynamic to the show. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement to see if this change will indeed take place.

