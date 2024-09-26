After charming everyone as an heiress-turned-badass journalist in Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday is back to being the internet’s favorite child. But this time in a more sinister way. The trailer for her upcoming Netflix film CTRL has been released by the OTT streaming platform.

Talking about the same, the story revolves around Nella (Ananya Panday), who, along with her boyfriend Joe (Vihaan Samat), is a social media influencer. The couple runs their Instagram page together, and their fans gush and hail them as relationship goals. However, things go downhill as Joe is caught cheating on camera. The video goes viral, and Nella becomes a laughing stock online. To take ‘control’ of her life, she makes an account on an app called CTRL, asking an AI-generated companion to ‘erase’ her ex. Soon after that, Joe goes missing. Is it a result of Nella’s actions or is there a darker conspiracy looming behind?

Ananya Panday seems to be hitting the right notes with her script choices. She represents the gen-z, and thus, her characters being embroiled in a web of social media validation, relationship complications, and professional struggles seems to be working with the audience. Her role is also a callback to her character in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, but only with the actress taking things one level higher in this thriller Netflix film. The actress is realistic in her performance. She showcases the anger, confusion, and desperation towards the events in her life in a brutally honest manner. A young woman succumbing to the outward charm of AI and its possibilities is intriguing and leaves you wanting more.

Vihaan Samat is once again stuck in a toxic relationship with Ananya Panday in CTRL after they played a married couple in Call Me Bae. The actor, nevertheless, does full justice to his role. To make things more pragmatic, we see a glimpse of Tanmay Bhatt’s YouTube reaction video in the trailer. The storyline seems to inculcate the horrors of an AI-generated aid going wrong. We definitely cannot wait for the movie, which promises to showcase something unique. CTRL is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It will be released on the OTT platform on October 4, 2024.

Watch the trailer for CTRL

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Trailer Review: Hastar’s Curse & Sohum Shah’s Scary Laughter Is Still Haunting After 6 Years Promising A Ghostly Re-Arrival!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News