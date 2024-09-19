Being part of the entertainment industry has its share of perks and disadvantages, especially when one is highly popular among the masses. Many times, actors become victims of online hoaxes or fake news about themselves. Last year, none other than our beloved Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had to suffer due to such fake reports about himself. Keep reading to know how he handled the situation calmly!

Dilip has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over 16 years now, and his popularity among the Indian audience is unprecedented. More than by his real name, Dilip is known by his on-screen name, Jethalal, and he enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but also overseas. All thanks to such a level of fame, the veteran actor once became a victim of fake rumors about his life being under threat.

Last year, the Nagpur Control Room reportedly received a call that stated that bombs were planted at Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra’s residences in Mumbai. Apart from these bomb threats, the caller also warned that Dilip Joshi’s life is under threat and his house in Mumbai has been surrounded by 25 men possessing guns and weapons. As expected, this news spread like wildfire, but thankfully, there was no truth to it.

Reacting to the same, Dilip Joshi said, “This news is fake. Aisa kuch nahi hua. I don’t know where it started from and how. This news has been in circulation for two days, and I was astonished to hear it,” while talking to Hindustan Times. He added, “Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah handled the situation calmly by giving a hilarious response. He continued, “So many old friends and extended family called. It was good catching up with them. I found out how much people love me. So many people were worried about me and my family. It was heartening.”

Meanwhile, police eventually tracked down the caller’s number, which was associated with a Delhi-based guy.

