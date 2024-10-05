In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Crews dropped a truth bomb: “They basically didn’t have a role. They were like, ‘Wait a minute. You know what, Terry? This role, we want to add you to the show so much that the name of the character is you.’” Boom. Sergeant Terry Jeffords was born.

And here’s where things get even funnier. Crews didn’t just lend his name to the character—he gave Jeffords his whole vibe. Like, remember how Terry drove a mini-van? Not a coincidence. Crews actually owned one in real life, and the writers were like, “Cool, let’s run with that.” Crews said, “I told them all these things about my life, and they worked them in.” So, when you were watching Terry stress about his yogurt obsession or his abs of steel, that was pure Crews.

Now, what makes this even more epic? Crews wasn’t just a guest star; he became part of the show’s DNA. Alongside Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, and Andre Braugher, Crews stuck around Brooklyn Nine-Nine for all eight seasons, holding down the precinct as the go-to family guy with muscles for days.

But let’s rewind a bit—Crews wasn’t some Hollywood newbie when Brooklyn Nine-Nine came calling. Oh no. This guy had already flexed his comedic chops in White Chicks (yep, THAT scene) and even had Adam Sandler rewrite a role in The Longest Yard just for him. And if you didn’t catch him as the hilarious dad in Everybody Hates Chris, you seriously missed out.

Post-Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Crews hasn’t slowed down one bit. Whether he’s hosting America’s Got Talent or lending his voice to animated shows like Jessica’s Big Little World, he’s out there proving that the world can never have too much Terry Crews.

So, next time you binge-watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine and laugh at Terry Jeffords’ mini-van-loving, yogurt-hoarding ways, just remember: you’re watching a character who was literally made for Crews. Quite possibly the coolest casting accident in sitcom history!

Must Read: When Sofia Vergara Almost Quit Modern Family Due To Family Health Issues, “Do I Keep Juggling My Life On …”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News