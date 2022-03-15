Since entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul Vaidya has been winning the hearts of the audience with his many talents. Now, the singer has made fans say ‘wow’ once more by undergoing an impressive transformation. The singer recently took to Instagram and shared his new look with fans.

In a recent interview, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant opened up about getting this new and lean body, how many times a week he worked out to attain it, his diet and much more. Read on to know all he had to say.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Rahul Vaidya opened up about his recent physical transformation. Stating that a transformation was on his mind for a long time, the 34-year-old singer said, “I decided it was the right time for a transformation… it is for the good. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. So, in October last year, I told myself, ‘Enough, now I really want to get fit’ and have a physique like never before.’” He continued, “I got into it, started with a disciplined routine, a healthy diet and a workout regime. With a combination of these three, I got here within four months.”

Rahul Vaidya added that he has lost around two or three kilos in the transformation. He stated, “I just lost all the fat.” Sharing his views on popular fad diets and whether he follows any routine that claims to be the quickest and easiest way to shed fat, Vaidya says, “I simply feel like if you take the shortcut, your [lost] fat will be back soon as well.” He added, “I believe it (staying fit) will be long-term if you approach it in a civilised manner. And that’s the way to go about it.”

Talking about people, especially the young, only training for abs, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist added, “I am not a person who believes in abs. I don’t fancy a six pack, it is too old fashioned, too cliché for me. All I wanted to do was get lean.” In the same conversation, the Keh Do Na singer also confesses that he hates going to the gym.

Talking about his workout regime, Rahul Vaidya said, “I do a very interesting thing. I work out twice a week, then one day only cardio, then one day I pay cricket, then one day nothing. It’s a balance. If you go to the gym every day, you will get bored, but not if there’s a variation.”

