The Kapil Sharma Show's Bharti Singh Recalls Not Realising She Was Pregnant For 2.5 Months Due To Her Weight: "Mote Logon Ka Pata Nahi Chalta"

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017 and the couple is now welcoming a new member of their family. The two on their YouTube channel a few months ago announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

The Kapil Sharma Show comedian revealed that their baby will be born in the first week of April. As fans are now excited about their new baby, she now revealed all about how she first got to know about her pregnancy.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh revealed that she did not even realise that she was pregnant for 2.5 months due to her weight. The comedian said, “When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around, dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let’s just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby.”

However, Haarsh Limbachiyaa further mentioned that they would have been okay with it if the baby arrives two years before or two years later even. Currently, the two are hosting the talent reality show Hunarbaaz. They even launched the third season of their own celebrity adventure show The Khatra Khatra Show.

Previously, Bharti Singh spoke about her midnight cravings and how her husband Haarsh has been taking care of her. Talking to ETimes, Bharti said, “Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night.”

