Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the critically acclaimed actors who has impressed many with his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Sacred Games, Manto, and many more. He has come a long way to become one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood.

The actor even made headlines recently by buying a mansion and renovating the bungalow himself to get the perfect look of the house. Now to a leading daily, he recalls a time living in his village Budhana wherein he was rejected by a girl, who instead preferred watching TV.

Speaking to Brut India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled the past incident and said, “Actually, when we got a TV in our village, she used to go to watch Krishi Darshan. Sometimes when she was on her way, I’d ask her to talk to me. But she didn’t talk to me because she wanted to go watch Krishi Darshan. So, I told her, ‘Ek din tujhe TV pe aa kar dikhaunga’ (One day, I’ll be on TV).”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui then revealed that he eventually got work in a TV series and called up a friend to inform that girl, only to be told that she was now married with kids. “In Mumbai, when I did a serial for the first time, I remembered I had made a promise to a girl. So I called my friend in my village and asked him to talk to that girl. I had told her one day I’ll be on TV. My program is tomorrow, on Sunday. My friend said, “Brother, she’s married and has 5-6 children. And the person she’s married to not only doesn’t let her watch TV but also doesn’t let her leave the house,” Nawazuddin said.

Now Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for his next release Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In the film, Nawaz will be playing the dreaded criminal named Laila. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is a sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti, which was released in 2014.

