Aamir Khan is all prepped up and set for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ iconic film ‘Forrest Gump’ and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. For those of you who know, Aamir gets really stressed out before the release of his films and gets them reviewed by his ‘Ammi’ and kids first. In a recent interview, the actor revealed his mother’s review of his upcoming film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aamir in a recent interaction revealed that his mother Zeenat Hussain’s review matters the most to him. Before the release of LSC, the actor launched the first song ‘Kahani’ during a radio show and he takes his mother’s advice very seriously for all his films. That’s really sweet of him, isn’t it? Mothers are our very first critics and there’s no denying that.

Aamir Khan revealed that his mother watched Laal Singh Chaddha during the test screenings and advised him to not cut anything from it. The actor discussed the film while interacting with his fans on a radio show and said, “Main hamesha Ammi ka pehla reaction leta hu. Koi bhi cheez ke liye. Uske baad main bachon ka leta hu,” as reported ETimes.

Aamir Khan was also asked how his mother reacts if she doesn’t like his work, reacting to the same, the actor said, “Ammi gives a very clear response. When she doesn’t like something, she says ‘remove, what is it made. “Jab cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai toh kehti hai ‘Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai’”.

The 3 Idiots actor then revealed his mother’s reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha and said, “She said to me ‘Aamir don’t listen to anyone. Your film is very nice. You release it as it is. Don’t cut anything.’ So what my mother feels about my work is very important for me”.

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on August 12, 2022, and we can’t wait to watch it on the silver screens soon.

