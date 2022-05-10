Veteran actress Helen is all set to return to the screens with Abhinay Deo directorial, Brown. While she was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Heroine, and has been away from the screens since, this would mark the actress’ comeback after a decade. The Neo Noir crime drama is set in the bustling city of Kolkata and promises to make for a fine watch.

Brown – The First Case will see Karisma Kapoor take on the lead role and is based on Abheek Barua’s book, City of Death. Also featuring Surya Sharma in a pivotal role, Brown is a much awaited project.

Talking about taking up the role, Helen says, “When I was first approached, what put me at ease was the clarity and assurance the team gave me about my role. I identify with this character and i plan to simply enjoy myself as I return to the set.”

She also spoke about content that we see today, and says, “I was nervous looking at how things have changed since I was last on screens, but having witnessed the change, it is all good and is in fact, fascinating to say the least, for this is a space I have never experienced before.”

Helen got her first break at 19 with Howrah Bridge and the song ‘Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu’ changed things for her, for good. There was no looking back after that, and after having appeared in over 700 films, she is all set to turn a new leaf in her career with Brown.

