Dil Beats: Sukriti Kakar & Prakriti Kakar All Set To Host Their Love Show

Singer-songwriter sibling-duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are all set to host the 4th season of the show ‘Dil Beats’. This season eight couples from all over the country will be sharing their love stories and the issues they are facing in the relationship.

While the Kakar Sisters will share advice and tips in relation to dating, marriage, breakups, self-worth and everything in between.

The duo will also perform renditions of popular songs on the show, such as ‘Lambi Judaai’ and ‘Raatan’.

Talking about their association with MTV Beats for ‘Dil Beats’, Prakriti shared: “When I first learned about the theme of ‘Unfiltered Love’ in ‘Dil Beats Season 4’, I was instantly fascinated by the idea. I believe that such heartfelt love stories are powerful reminders of love conquering all challenges. We made our hosting debut, and that too on MTV Beats, with this show. So we are all the more excited.”

Sukriti added: “The combination of music and love is unparalleled. Love means different things to different people. And music is a wonderful language that can communicate that first love, help dilute pain and even deepen relationships.”

“‘Dil Beats’ takes this concept to a whole new level with the unique amalgamation of music and storytelling. Prakriti and I have never been a part of any show like this, so I am looking forward to this one-of-a-kind experience.”

‘Dil Beats Season 4’ will be airing from May 25 on MTV Beats.

