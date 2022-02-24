Bigg Boss 15 blessed many of its talents with new found fame. Just like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and others, even Vishal Kotian is enjoying the limelight. He has lately been speaking a lot about his relationship with girlfriend Payal Shetty. The actor is now talking about his rifts with co-contestant Jay Bhanushali.

Most Bigg Boss 15 stars have been reuniting post the show got over. We often spot Neha Bhasin with Rashami Desai and Rajiv Adatia. On the other hand, lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been talk of the town.

Vishal Kotian also recently reunited with Jay Bhanushali and spent some quality time with the latter’s family. Opening up about their equation, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant told TOI, “The rift happened between our friendship because of the game inside the BB house. There were misunderstandings. I think we had fights because of our different principles in life. Jay played the game with principles and I played by using different policies. We both were not wrong when it comes to our game. He played the game like Bhishmapitamah with all his principles and I played it as Shri Krishna.”

Vishal Kotian continued, “We were not wrong how we played the game at our ends. I feel that BB15 house does to you something weird that you start reacting to small small things and get frustrated. I think the same happened to Jay and me. But now everything is sorted and we are back to being Jay and Veeru.”

Just not that, Vishal Kotian also added that he admires Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara way too much. He called the little munchkin his ‘love.’

