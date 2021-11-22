Actress & wife of television star Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij has been wearing her heart on her sleeve & has been supporting her husband whilst his stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

Previously Mahhi has taken down trolls with her befitting reply as a dutiful wife & continues to shut them down one troller at a time. Jay Bhanushali touted as the family guy on the show has been making noise for his righteousness & straightforward attitude that has not gone down with a few.

After the press conference held inside the house where media personnel was given the right to vote for the bottom 5 contestants, Jay was elected to be a part of it that has irked many of the show loyalists who have pointed out that Jay has been cornered & it is not fair as his game is the cleanest in the history of Bigg Boss seasons so far.

Not the one to let it go, Mahhi Vij took to Instagram & put out a cryptic message to shut guilty ones.

Mahhi Vij wrote, ‘People may destroy your image, stain your personality but they cannot take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you, you’ll still be admired by those who know you really better.’

Jay has been around in the industry for over two decades now & has a reputation of being a people’s man. From being a chocolate hero on television to one of the funniest hosts to being a doting husband & a father, Jay has enjoyed a non-controversial tenure in the industry.

Looks like Mahhi’s got his back & we couldn’t agree more!

