The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show has witnessed a turn in its format and is featuring celebrity couples. We recently saw Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz compete with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The latest duos are Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava with Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal. And one can only imagine the hype created by both pairs.

While Ankita and Karan have been married since 2015, Nikki recently expressed her wish to marry Pratik. However, she later broke the silence and said she did it because her job paid her to do it. But The Khatra Khatra Show is witnessing their unmissable chemistry and making fans want to see them dating.

As most know, Nikki Tamboli has been fangirling over Pratik Sehajpal ever since the start of Bigg Boss OTT. The love continued in Bigg Boss 15 and she multiple times mentioned how she would love to date the former Love School contestant.

In the latest promo of The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show, Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli could be seen involved in multiple stunts that have a romantic touch to it. Reacting to their chemistry, Karan Patel was even heard mocking, “Yahi lelo saare maze tumlog.”

The duo could even be seen dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani in a bathtub and she even tries to woo him. Netizens, however, are divided over Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli’s pair.

A user wrote, “Not interested in Nikki”

Another commented, “pratik ke karaaan Nikki koo la raha ha show me baar baar”

A Nikki Tamboli fan wrote, “Ghatiya. Tum log humari nikki ko iske sath kyu game bulah re hoon?!?? bohat mehanga pade ga Tum sab ko………..hg”

“Akasa ka kya,” asked another.

“Pratik iske sath nai plzz Bhai itni si baat Mann le apne chotey bhai ki,” a user commented.

