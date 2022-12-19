Avatar 2 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): James Cameron returned to the big screen with Avatar: The Way of Water after more than a decade. Excitement among fans was widely seen as his film is known to be larger than life and a visual spectacle on big screens.

As expected, the film opened to a roaring response at the Indian box office. The science fiction film received rave reviews from critics as well as from the audience. It is being lauded for its exceptional VFX and is being highly hyped for its storytelling.

In just a little over two days, Avatar 2 managed to enter the 100 crore club. The film on Sunday earned a massive 46 crores. Now the film’s collection stands at 129 crores. As per early trends report, James Cameron’s ambitious film earned Rs 16-18 crores on the first Monday.

As compared to Sunday’s collection, Avatar: The Way of Water saw a drop of 60 percent due to the Monday curse. Nevertheless, it is still a huge feat in terms of audience pull the film has to the theatres. At this rate, the film is likely to enter the 200-crore club in a matter of a week.

Avatar 2 begins more than a decade after the events of its predecessor and tells the story of ‘the Sully family’ (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids). James Cameron‘s directorial will see Worthington’s Sully and Saldana’s Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

