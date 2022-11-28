Every celebrity has their own celebrity trademark, especially in Hollywood. Miley Cyrus is known for posing with her tongue out in her photos. She also gave an interesting reason for that. Keep reading to find out what that is. Recently the pop star celebrated her 30th birthday on 27th November. She posted a few pictures from her birthday bash as well. Her godmother Dolly Parton posted pictures of her with Miley to wish her on her birthday.

She and her godmother Parton have something in common, which is quite weird for common folks but not in the world of celebrities.

A person’s Godmother has a great influence on that person’s life such is also the case here. According to a report by TheThings, Miley Cyrus has insured one of her body parts. For those who do not know, Dolly Parton has insured her breasts. Hollywood celebrities are known for insuring their body parts, and sometimes they insure the weirdest parts. Like in the case of Miley Cyrus, she has insured her ‘tongue.’ Yes that’s right not her vocal chord as one would expect from a singer but her tongue, which is also understandable since it is an organ that helps in our speech.

In 2013, Miley Cyrus insured her tongue for $ 1 million. Talking about it, she recalled how uncomfortable she used to be on the red carpet when her fans asked her to blow them kisses, recalling those days she said, “I was so embarrassed to be on the red carpet, and so many of those f******g disgusting photographers would tell me to blow a kiss, and that’s not me! I don’t want to blow you a kiss.”

Miley Cyrus further added, “I didn’t know what to do with my face, so I stuck my tongue out, and it became a rebellious, punk-rock thing.” After a few times repeating the same thing, the media got the hang of it and started asking her to stick her tongue out, which by then became her trademark style. She was popular before also, but after she started posing with her tongue out, she became sensational. To know more such weird facts about your favourite celebrity, stay tuned to Koimoi.

