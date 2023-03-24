BLACKPINK fans are going crazy as one of their favourites, Jisoo, is all set to release her debut solo album ‘ME’. This has been long overdue, and now that the time is near Jisoo’s fans can’t wait any longer. Well, ahead of the release, Kim Jisoo’s album’s pre-orders marked a 1 million record, making her officially the first female K-pop soloist. Keep scrolling to read more about it.

Even though Jisoo started her career by singing and being in one of the popular K-pop female bands, BLACKPINK, she has also tried her hands at acting and got an immense amount of love from her fans. She played the female lead in one of the famous K-drama series Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in.

Jisoo’s first solo album ‘ME’ is set to release on March 31, 2023. But the actress-singer has already crossed 1 million records on pre-orders before the album could come out. A day or two earlier, the record was at 950K on her pre-order sale, which was making her fans super proud. But now that she has crossed the 1 million mark, her fans have gone ‘craaaazy’! This has made Jisoo officially the first female K-pop soloist to cross the 1 million mark on pre-orders, and this has even been confirmed by her agency YG Entertainment.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, ‘ME’ pre-orders had started to make rounds since the beginning of march as the album will come on March 31 with a shipment expected within mid-April. Before Jisoo, it was BLACKPINK’s Lisa who had held the record of 800K in pre-order sales for her album LALISA. However, it’s quite a proud moment for the BLACKPINK members as Jisoo, with this record, joined Seo Taiji (of Seo Taiji and Boys), EXO’s Baekhyun, and BTS’ Jin on the list being the fourth Korean act in the history. Not just this, before Jisoo, it was only Taylor Swift and Adele as female singers who were on the list of touching 1 million records on pre-order sale.

Jisoo is the last member of the group BLACKPINK who went solo. And well, even if she came late, it’s definitely going to be the best one to arrive. What say? The title track ‘Flower’ from the album will also drop on March 31, 2023. Are you excited about Jisoo’s album ‘ME’? Let us know!

