Fashion and stardom are intricately connected as when one becomes a celebrity all eyes tend to stay on them. They are constantly under surveillance being judged and scrutinized for what they wear and what not. Luckily, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is blessed with a great sense of fashion, and her red carpet-looks are to die for. She never fears sporting bold outfits like the time she went br*less for the premiere of the film, Lost In Translation in 2003. Keep scrolling to take a look at her s*xy outfit and boss-girl pose.

The film Lost In Translation won an Oscar in the category, of Best Writing, Original Screenplay. It starred Scarlett, Bill Murray, and Giovanni Ribisi in key roles. ScarJo is considered to be one of the highest-paid actresses and she has won millions of hearts with her role as the MCU‘s Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Scarlett Johansson is a huge star, she stays away from the negativity of social media but luckily for us, her fans treat us regularly with stunning pictures of the actress. The throwback picture we are about dissecting has been shared on Twitter by Scarlett Johansson Zone. The actress is wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit and decided to go br*less giving a peak at her s*xy cleav*ge. She wore it at the New York City premiere of her film Lost In Translation in 2003.

Scarlett Johansson went for very subtle-toned makeup for the entire look. She wore sheer foundation with pink blush on the cheeks. Her eyes were kohl-rimmed and mascara-laden. ScarJo went for n*de-coloured lips keeping in sync with her subtle toned attire.

For accessories, she sported gold studs, a layered chain necklace, and a ring on her finger. She carried a small ombre-toned small clutch and wore sparkling pink pointed heels. Her hair was neatly parted in the side perfectly jailed and styled keeping every single strand of it away from her stunning countenance.

Scarlett Johansson in a Dolce & Gabbana white suit for the New York premiere of Lost In Translation. pic.twitter.com/NkRpIK15cb — Scarlett Johansson Zone (@TheScarlettZone) March 1, 2022

Do you like this throwback look of Scarlett Johansson? Tell us in the comments and for more fashion-related updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Was Adam Sandler Up For Ross’ Role In FRIENDS, Which Ultimately Went To David Schwimmer? Jennifer Aniston’s Reaction Sets The Record Straight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News