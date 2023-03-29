The first instalment of veteran director, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan became one of the biggest blockbusters at the box office and ruled the hearts of the audiences. Not just fans, PS1 struck a chord with the critics too for its resplendent manner of storytelling of the Chola Dynasty, extremely spectacular starcast and a larger than life cinematography and screenplay. Now the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is here.

The first instalment ticked all boxes when it comes to being a massy blockbuster and ended with a plot that felt like a cliffhanger, leaving the fans intensely enthralled to watch the second installment of the film. Owing to the exhilaration of the fans, the makers of the film launched the much-awaited trailer for the cinematic grandeur, PS2

The Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer as well as the audio launch of the film took place at an event in Chennai and in the presence of a highly accomplished starcast, along with big names from the industry as well as the media. The masses are eagerly waiting with bated breath to watch Mani Ratnam’s magic on the silver screen, once again.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in supporting roles.

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents Ponniyin Selvan 2. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on 28th April 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

