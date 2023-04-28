Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is the new hottie in town, and her public appearances are grabbing massive attention. While Suhana has not made her acting debut yet, her style and fashion sense usually keep her in the headlines. Well, now Suhana is trending on social media for a bikini photo, but there’s a catch. Scroll down to learn the truth behind the viral picture.

Suhana enjoys a massive fan following of over 3 million on Instagram. While she is yet to make her debut, the budding actress is already a paparazzi favourite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From her pictures of partying with friends to videos of her stepping out in the city, Suhana Khan never fails to turn heads. However, she did not even turn her head in this new viral picture and her fans are assuming that she is in it. A picture of a woman in a white bikini, sitting by the sea, is currently making rounds on the internet. A fan page of Suhana got confused if she is posing in it and shared the photo with the caption, “Guess who.”

Take A Look:

Apparently, it is not Suhana Khan, posing in a bikini in the picture, but Tamil actress Shanvi Srivastava. Shanvi even shared a picture of her on Instagram from her recent holiday. In the caption, the actress wrote, “It’s time for a holiyayyyyyy….. Get ready to get your timeline spammed bichusssssss!!! P.S. – Please don’t expect 👙pictures.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanvi Srivastava (@shanvisri)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next, The Archies. It will also star Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Suhana Khan even became the face of the international brand Maybelline.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Zeenat Aman Finally Breaks Silence On Dev Anand Loving Her & Getting Hurt Over Her Dating Raj Kapoor Rumours, Says “I Felt Humiliated…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News