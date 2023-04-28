Veteran actress Zeenat Aman was a leading actress in the seventies. She has appeared in several films like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Ajanabee (1974), Warrant (1975), Chori Mera Kaam (1975), and many more. She has also worked with late actor Dev Anand in several films as well.

The legendary actor, in his biography, mentioned him falling in love with Zeenat and later being hurt as relationship rumours of Zeenat and Raj Kapoor were out. The veteran actress has finally opened up about it on her social media. Scroll down to know more.

Zeenat Aman shared a monochrome photo of herself with Dev Anand from their youthful days. She also mentioned how she was hurt and humiliated by the revelation. She wrote, “When I embarked on my cinematic career, It was the age of the Golden Trio. The genius of Dev Saab, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor was widely acknowledged, and any actor worth their salt recognised that these three giants had shaped and were shaping Hindi cinema.”

After a successful debut in the industry, Zeenat said she was seeking new projects. She then went on to feature in a number of films, both with and without Dev Anand. “Meanwhile, Raj ji’s 1973 release Bobby had been a blockbuster hit that had swept every award. We knew each other socially, too, exchanging warm greetings at public events. He was also my costar in Vakil Babu and Gopichand Jasoos. Naturally, I wanted to be directed by him under the RK banner, and when the opportunity arose, I jumped at it. The story of how I landed SSS is well-known so I won’t repeat it,” she added about the 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

“I was giddy to have been cast for Raj ji’s unconventional project and put heart and soul into it. I was completely unaware that Dev Saab was simultaneously misreading the situation. Years later, in 2007, ‘Romancing with Life’, Dev Saab’s autobiography, hit the stands. In it, he professed that he was in love with me and insinuated that Raj ji and I had more than a director-actor equation which broke his heart,” said the Veteran actress.

Zeenat Aman then added, “To be honest, I was livid. I felt humiliated, hurt and disconcerted that Dev Saab, my much older mentor, a person I loved and admired platonically, would not only believe such a story devoid of a shred of truth but would then go on to publish it for the world to read. For weeks my phone rang incessantly as friends inquired about “what really happened” and shared excerpts from the book. I never did read it, though, and in my anger, I consigned the copy I was sent to storage in the basement!”

Zeenat Aman acknowledged that she had kept quiet about a humiliating event in her life for a long time, but she has finally made the decision to come clean. Ultimately, she described Dev Anand as a “rare talent” with loving leadership, for whom she expressed her sincere gratitude. “I do not tolerate disrespect to his name,” she concluded.

