Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie cradled in her mother Madhu Chopra’s arms on social media.

Priyanka took to Instagram to wish her mother Madhu on her birthday. She posted a photograph with her mom where she can be seen holding Malti Marie in her arms. However, the face of Malti Marie has not been shown.

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned: “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile… that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!

“Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.”, wrote Priyanka Chopra in the caption.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in the news when she put a picture of herself while flaunting her deep cleavage.

Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of photos from the sets of Citadel and captioned it with Snack along with red hot lips emoji. Trolling the actress an offended user wrote, “In movies you bollywood people say allot about this or that but in reality you don’t even have the guts to write a tweet in the favour of our indian people who are in so many problems !!.”

On the work front, Priyanka will next feature in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa‘.

Priyanka-led Citadel is helmed by Russo Brothers’

