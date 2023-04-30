Salman Khan made a recent appearance on a talk show, and his statements from the show have been viral ever since. The actor admitted his pranks with his co-star and candidly talked about his bond and chemistry with Sanjay Dutt. Also addressed the recent low neckline comment by Palak Tiwari. Making every statement headline-worthy.

He even discussed about his girlfriends, love life, marriage, and, finally, kids. Salman Khan loves kids, and that is an evident fact. He is like a father figure to Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan, Sohail Khan’s sons Nirvaan & Yohan, Alvira Agnihotri’s Alizeh & Avyaan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma’s kids Ahil & Ayat Sharma. Now Salman addressed a question about his kids, and his confessions are going viral.

Salman Khan confessed that he loves kids. He has always wanted kids. He even planned for them once. But he accepted that the main problem with kids would be a mother, and he did not seem very fond of the idea. Salman even asserted that his kids will be brought up well as he has a huge family. But his quotes on the same are grabbing headlines. Scroll down to read his candid confession.

In an episode of Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan was asked by the anchor, a question about troubling parents as his closing line in his reality show Bigg Boss is, ‘don’t trouble you mata pita and bharat mata’ (don’t trouble your parents & motherland). Responding to this, Salman Khan agreed that he has troubled his parents a lot but they were strong enough to deal with five kids. He said, “Maine apne mata pita ko kaafi takleef di hai, unhone jhel liya hum paancho ko…” and Rajat Sharma intervened, “aap bhi to takleef dete hain, kitne saal se intezaar kar rahe hain ki ghar mein bahu aaye.”

As soon as the Sultan actor was asked why he has not brought a daughter-in-law home for his parents to get relieved of the responsibilities, he accepted that he planned for the same. He confessed, “Wo to plan tha, bahu ka nahi tha, par bacche ka tha. Lekin ab wo law ke hisaab se wo to hindustaan mein ho nahi sakta. (I planned it, not for the wife, but for kids but it couldn’t happen due to legal objections.)”

When the anchor teased him that Khan once joked about Karan Johar, not getting married and now the filmmaker is a father of two. Salman Khan replied, “Ab law change ho gaya hai to dekhein sir…bacchon ka bada shauq hai mujhe i love kids lekin kids jab aate hain to maa bhi aati hai, maa unke liye bahut acchi hain lekin hamare ghar mein maa hi maa padi hain, hamare paas poora zilla hai, poora gaanv hai, wo unka accha khayal rakh lengi, lekin unki jo maa hongi wo meri patni hongi, wo thoda saa… (Now the law has changed, let us see. I love kids, but they come along with mothers. Mothers might be good for kids but my house is full of mothers. We have a district literally, they would look after the kids. But the mother, she would my wife, and that I think would not be a…”)

Now that Salman Khan has hinted about fatherhood, his fans must be excited to know if the superstar has real plans or if he is just joking around like he does most of the time. On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Tiger 3, after his Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres and is having a decent run at the box office.

Salman Khan is also doing a film with Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions, which will occupy the theatres next Eid. He is expected to do a Tiger Vs Pathaan cross-over spy universe film with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films.

