This film is flying high, and how! The Kerala Story has turned out to be phenomenon, what with Wednesday collections now turning out to be bigger than Tuesday. That has been the trend for the film right through the weekdays and it is amazing how Friday is now the least grossing day for the film so far with 8.03 crores collected on that day. Ever since then, the film’s graph has only been going up and looks like that would be the case right till Thursday now.

While on Tuesday the film had brought in 11.14 crores, Wednesday is now even better with 12 crores accumulated at the box office. This is even bigger than last Saturday numbers of 11.22 crores which shows how audiences have caught fancy of the film. What makes it all the more remarkable is that for the last couple of days the film has lost out on at least 1.50 crores due to state bans/snorted screenings, otherwise the numbers would have been even bigger. Yes, a couple of states have made the film as tax-free but that’s just a minor fraction of contribution since the status is not yet granted across the country.

The Sudipto Sen directed “conversion terrorism drama” has now reached 68.86 crores and it won’t be surprising if the winning trend continues well into Thursday as well to result in the first week number of 80 crores. So far, the film’s biggest day has been Sunday which had seen 16.40 crores been netted at the box office and producer Vipul Shah would be looking at topping that mark at least on the coming Sunday, if not Saturday itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

