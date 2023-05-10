Tuesday collections bigger than Monday which by itself was bigger than Friday, and all of this happening on high collections – That’s the story of The Kerala Story which continues to stun the trade and is also a reason of disbelief for a large part of the industry which is left clueless around how this miracle actually took place.

On Monday, the Adah Sharma starrer had collected 10.07 crores and while that by itself was huge, what happened on Tuesday was all the more impressive since numbers as big as 11.14 crises came in. It’s clear that the film has taken off in a big way and now there is no way to predict how the next day in the week is going to look like. The film has become hot favourite amongst one and all and is doing well in all parts of the country where it’s being screened.

Yes, there are issues in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala due to various reasons but then the ripple effect is that it’s making people all the more aware about the film and hence resulting in added footfalls. Something similar had happened with Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen almost three decades back where there were bans and protests and while that film had emerged as a blockbuster as well, The Kerala Story too is already one with 56.86 crores already to its name.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

