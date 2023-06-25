Global star Taylor Swift was reportedly invited to Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast which, for the uninitiated, has now been scrapped. The Love Story hitmaker apparently declined the offer to appear on the podcast named Archetypes. Taylor Swift has always been very choosy when it comes to doing interviews or appearing on a podcast. Scroll down to read the details.

Taylor Swift has been in the news off late for her split with Matty Healy, who is best known as the frontman of the band 1975. The crooner dated the musician for close to two months but they soon parted ways, apparently due to Healy’s past controversial statements.

Circling back to Taylor Swift rejecting Meghan Markle’s invite, according to The Mirror, the pop star declined to appear on the podcast despite getting a handwritten invite from the Duchess of Sussex. It was reported that Meghan wrote a “personal letter” to Taylor, asking her to appear on Archetypes. However, the award-winning songstress “declined, through a representative.” The news of Taylor declining the offer comes after Spotify and Markle released a joint statement on scrapping her podcast Archetypes. The timeline of Markle sending the invite to Taylor is not yet clear, and the singer has also not responded officially on the same.

Social media users were quick to react to Taylor Swift declining Meghan Markle’s invitation. One user stated, “Gee, Taylor apparently values her time,how refreshing.” A person wrote, “Wow!! Something I can actually applaud too. Good job Taylor.”

The next one tweeted, “Normalize someone being able to say “no” & it be okay. “Snubbed” is unnecessary. Another quipped, “Taylor couldn’t face 2 hours of listening to Megsy talking about herself.”

One user joked, “Now I actually might listen to one of Taylor’s songs” as another called it a “Smart move!” And, one person concluded, “Why would she go anyway. It would just muddy her reputation.”

For the unversed, Meghan Markle on her podcast was earlier joined by high-profile celebrities such as Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Jameela Jamil and Andy Cohen.

