Actress Jameela Jamil is a person with convictions who stands up for her beliefs. ‘The Good Place’ star recently opened up about pulling out of auditioning for a role in ‘You’ because she didn’t want to do s*x scenes, reports ‘Deadline’.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been someone who would have enjoyed objectifying myself, personally. But that’s also because I have so much deep, like, childhood s*xual trauma stuff. So I think that was never in the cards for me,” she said during an interview on the Podcrushed podcast hosted by Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

“You know, I still wear the… like, the little skirt or the busty top, but like, occasionally. But generally, I feel quite protective of myself in that way. Like, I don’t do s*x scenes.” Jameela Jamil then revealed that she was supposed to co-star with Badgley on the Netflix series but ultimately turned down the audition.

“In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show. My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can’t,” Jamil continued. “And then you f***ing came out and was like, ‘yeah, I’m not doing s*x scenes anymore’.

And I was like, I didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw. But then I was like, I should have gone and done the f***ing show.” Jameela Jamil, who hosts the podcast Bad Dates, was referring to Badgley asking the show’s creator Sera Gamble to reduce the intimate scenes for Season 4. ‘The Gossip Girl’ alum cited his real-life marriage as one of the reasons he was opting not to do more s*x scenes.

