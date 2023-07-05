Robert De Niro’s daughter says her late son was a “beautiful angel” who is now resting in peace.

Actress Drena De Niro, 55, announced online on Sunday (02.07.23) her boy Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, had died, and has added to her tributes to the rising acting star by posting a series of images of him as a child and smiling with friends and loved ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her most recent carousel of images included one of Leandro cuddling into her stomach as a young child on a trip to the sea, and she messaged another of the pictures: “Rest in peace my beautiful angel Leo.”

Her posts of Leandro came hours after she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post about holding Leandro for the last time when she visited his body.

She posted a black-and-white photo of the rising acting star on Instagram and said the “same man” who picked her up from the hospital when he was born also drove them to the funeral home “where I touched and held you for the last time”.

Drena – the eldest of ‘Raging Bull’ actor Robert’s seven children – added about her grief: “None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. You were kindness acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter.”

Drena has not shared Leandro’s cause of death and added her late son “didn’t deserve to die like this”.

She also said she was trying to find comfort in believing “God needed a strong powerful angel in their army”.

Drena added: “I’m holding you every second of every moment in my heart and memories until I’m with you again. My heart is broken forever. Me daddy and your family love you, I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart.”

Leandro’s graffiti artist dad Carlos ‘Mare’ Rodriguez initially posted a black square to his Instagram page when news broke of his boy’s death.

But he went on to comment on Drena’s post announcing his son had passed away – around the same time paparazzi photographed him weeping outside the actress’ home in Manhattan.

Carlos said on Instagram: “Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends.

“He is God’s child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO.”

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Was So In Love With Angelina Jolie That It Annoyed Cate Blanchett & She Vowed Never To Work Again With Him Saying, ” It Was Really Quite ‘Disgusting’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News