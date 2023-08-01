Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been “each other’s rock” as they prepare for the arrival of their second child.

The 35-year-old singer is “as ready as she’s going to be” for the arrival of their new baby, and the loved-up couple are planning to stay in Los Angeles as they prepare to welcome their new bundle of joy into the world.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “She (Rihanna) knows her world is about to get exponentially busier with two babies in the house under two.”

Rihanna – who already has RZA, 14 months, with A$AP Rocky – announced her latest pregnancy during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

The chart-topping star subsequently opened up about her most-recent pregnancy experience, admitting that it had been “so different from the first one”.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna added: “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed that her son inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl.

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker admitted that motherhood had changed her approach to life and her music career, and she explained that her performance was “important for representation”.

Speaking prior to her Super Bowl appearance, she said: “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world.

“You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

